Islamic charity kicks off pre-Ramazan campaign across UK to help needy people

LONDON: A leading Islamic charity has put Allah at the heart of its pre-Ramazan campaign aimed at inviting donations from people of all faiths and none to help who are less fortunate and needy.



Islamic Relief charity's pre-Ramazan campaign message for 2018 is "For the love of Allah, save a life now" which has been placed on public transport in London, Manchester and Glasgow to encourage Muslims to think of those less fortunate than themselves and help them in a positive way.

Islamic Relief told Geo News that for two weeks — until Sunday May 6 — the advertisement can be seen on the sides of 75 of London's iconic red double-decker buses. It said the advertisement is also being displayed on the sides of 100 buses in Manchester and in 82 underground trains in Glasgow.

The charity said that the aim of the advertisement is to encourage Muslims to think of people who are less fortunate this Ramazan and to be motivated out of love and compassion to help them — "For the love of Allah" and to raise awareness of the international humanitarian aid organisation and its work across the world.

Judith Escribano, Islamic Relief UK’s Head of Communications, explained the thinking behind the campaign: “Ramazan is a time of self-discipline and self-sacrifice, a period for Muslims to reflect and show compassion for those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

"We have chosen bus advertising in cities with large Muslim populations as this is a cost-effective way to get our fundraising appeal noticed."

Escribano said, "Our advertisement’s message is simply a reminder to give glory to Allah, both for the opportunity to do good to others in this most blessed of months, and for the generosity of all those who have enabled Islamic Relief to assist more than 117 million people in over 40 countries over our 34-year history.

"Across the world millions of men, women and children face a daily struggle for survival due to famine, disasters and conflict," he said. "Muslims can help them by donating their zakat to Islamic Relief as, with your funds and our expertise, we can help some of the poorest and most marginalised people in the world."