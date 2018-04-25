Six people killed in Layyah bus collision

LAYYAH: At least six people were killed and one injured when a passenger bus collided with a tractor trolley in Shaukatabad area of District Layyah Wednesday morning.



Police said that bus and tractor-trolley collided with each other due to speeding near Fatehpur area.

Three brothers who were travelling to work are among the deceased.

The bodies and injured were shifted to District Hospital Layyah for post-mortem and medical treatment respectively.

The deceased have been identified as Nasir, Moosa Khan, and Muhammad Yasin, all of whom were sons of Haji Ameer Shah, Ghafoor Khan, son of Aslam Khan and Ramzan, son of Ghulam Haider.

Moreover, in another incident, a speeding tanker carrying petroleum spirit overturned on National Highway near Bahawalpur, as a result, the spirit spilled on the road.

Rescue teams have reached the site and operation to clear road is under way.

The tanker was traveling to Karachi from Sheikhupura.