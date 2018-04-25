Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Popular singer Nazia Iqbal accuses brother of raping her minor daughters

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

Nazia Iqbal. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Popular Pashto singer Nazia Iqbal's brother was arrested on Wednesday after she registered a case against him for allegedly raping her two minor daughters.

The singer registered a case against her 19-year-old brother, Iftikhar, in Rawat Police Station, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, police said. 

In her complaint, the singer alleged that her brother repeatedly raped her daughters, 12 and 8, while she and her husband were away for concerts. Nazia claimed that she used to ask Iftikhar to stay at her residence in Rawalpindi's Bahria Town to take care of her daughters while she was away.

Instead, he used to rape them and scare them into silence, she said.

The singer further claimed that she caught her brother raping one of her daughters in her room on Tuesday and then registered the case.

SHO Rawat Police said Nazia's brother has been arrested and further investigations are underway. Medical tests of the two girls have been conducted, he said.

“The medical reports have been sent to the Punjab Forensic Lab in Lahore,” he added.

Police officials further said that they have decided to conduct a DNA test of the accused to determine if he raped the two girls. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Wiill introduce a system which favours underprivileged, says Imran

Wiill introduce a system which favours underprivileged, says Imran

Updated 33 minutes ago
Punjab Assembly opposition leaders likely to meet to finalise caretaker CM

Punjab Assembly opposition leaders likely to meet to finalise caretaker CM

Updated 2 hours ago
Governor Sindh regrets ban on media coverage of intermediate exams

Governor Sindh regrets ban on media coverage of intermediate exams

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal rejects allegations, 'if you have evidence produce it before me'

Ahsan Iqbal rejects allegations, 'if you have evidence produce it before me'

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Axact fake degree case: Shoaib Shaikh’s acquittal declared void

Axact fake degree case: Shoaib Shaikh’s acquittal declared void

 Updated 4 hours ago
1.75 million tourists visited Pakistan in 2017

1.75 million tourists visited Pakistan in 2017

 Updated 4 hours ago
NADRA issues new fee structure for CNICs, NICOPs

NADRA issues new fee structure for CNICs, NICOPs

 Updated 4 hours ago
PM Abbasi to chair federal cabinet session today

PM Abbasi to chair federal cabinet session today

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court summons DG FIA in fake medicines case

Supreme Court summons DG FIA in fake medicines case

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM