Popular singer Nazia Iqbal accuses brother of raping her minor daughters

Nazia Iqbal. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Popular Pashto singer Nazia Iqbal's brother was arrested on Wednesday after she registered a case against him for allegedly raping her two minor daughters.

The singer registered a case against her 19-year-old brother, Iftikhar, in Rawat Police Station, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, police said.

In her complaint, the singer alleged that her brother repeatedly raped her daughters, 12 and 8, while she and her husband were away for concerts. Nazia claimed that she used to ask Iftikhar to stay at her residence in Rawalpindi's Bahria Town to take care of her daughters while she was away.

Instead, he used to rape them and scare them into silence, she said.

The singer further claimed that she caught her brother raping one of her daughters in her room on Tuesday and then registered the case.

SHO Rawat Police said Nazia's brother has been arrested and further investigations are underway. Medical tests of the two girls have been conducted, he said.

“The medical reports have been sent to the Punjab Forensic Lab in Lahore,” he added.

Police officials further said that they have decided to conduct a DNA test of the accused to determine if he raped the two girls.