‘Defrauded grooms’ approach LHC against alleged conwoman

Three residents of Gujrat approached the Lahore High Court against a woman they have alleged robbed them of valuables. Photo: Geo News 1

GUJRAT: A woman allegedly married three different men and robbed them and their families of valuables, it emerged on Wednesday.



The 'affected grooms' approached the Lahore High Court against a woman named Misbah.

All three men, residents of Gujrat, claimed that they were robbed shortly after their marriage.

They further claimed that a day or two after the marriage the bride fled the house with jewellery and cash.

The first claimant identified as Khalid alleged that he was deprived of jewellery, the other groom named Sabir claimed that his Rs0.6 million rupees were looted.

The third claimant said he was deprived of all of his earnings.

The three men said that Misbah is allegedly trying to find a fourth husband.

Sabir has lodged a case against Misbah, while the claimants appealed to the court that police should help them recover their looted valuables.