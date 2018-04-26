Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
Riaz Shakir

‘Defrauded grooms’ approach LHC against alleged conwoman

By
Riaz Shakir

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

Three residents of Gujrat approached the Lahore High Court against a woman they have alleged robbed them of valuables. Photo: Geo News
1

GUJRAT: A woman allegedly married three different men and robbed them and their families of valuables, it emerged on Wednesday.

The 'affected grooms' approached the Lahore High Court against a woman named Misbah.

All three men, residents of Gujrat, claimed that they were robbed shortly after their marriage.

They further claimed that a day or two after the marriage the bride fled the house with jewellery and cash.

Girl robbing people through fake marriages arrested in Sargodha

The girl, in a span of four months, married seven times and robbed people

The first claimant identified as Khalid alleged that he was deprived of jewellery, the other groom named Sabir claimed that his Rs0.6 million rupees were looted.

The third claimant said he was deprived of all of his earnings.

The three men said that Misbah is allegedly trying to find a fourth husband.

Sabir has lodged a case against Misbah, while the claimants appealed to the court that police should help them recover their looted valuables. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country’s first-ever child porn conviction

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country’s first-ever child porn conviction

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

 Updated 4 hours ago
In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

 Updated 5 hours ago
Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM