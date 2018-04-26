CCTV footage shows retailer in Karachi's Landhi being robbed

KARACHI: The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of dacoity Wednesday at a retailer in the metropolis' Landhi area was obtained by Geo News.

Depicting the robbery at a garments shop in Landhi 36B locale, the CCTV video shows two suspects entering the outlet and looting cash from a locker.



It further shows the suspects searching the entire shop during the incident, after which they also take some T-shirts before leaving the premises.



What could be helpful for the authorities in their search for the suspects is the fact that the face of one of them is clearly visible in the CCTV footage.

Police are yet to make arrests in this regard, and a search is consequently underway.