Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
AFP

'Game of Thrones' author announces new book

By
AFP

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

American author George RR Martin Wednesday announced a new book to be released in November -- but fans may be disappointed to learn it´s not the highly-anticipated sixth installment of the hit "Game of Thrones" saga. Photo: file

NEW YORK: American author George RR Martin Wednesday announced a new book to be released in November -- but fans may be disappointed to learn it´s not the highly-anticipated sixth installment of the hit "Game of Thrones" saga.

"Fire and Blood" is set several centuries before "Game of Thrones" in the same fantasy world of Westeros, the author said on his blog. Martin stressed it is not a novel, but rather a historical text setting out the history of Westeros´ Targaryen dynasty.

Since 2012, the author has published several passages from the new book. Publisher Bantam Spectra did not respond to a request for comment about the upcoming release, but the book is already available for presale online.

As for the sixth "Game of Thrones" book -- "The Winds of Winter" -- Martin said: "No, winter is not coming... not in 2018, at least."

Between 1996 and 2011, Martin published five volumes of the "Game of Thrones" series -- letting six years pass between the fourth and fifth.

Since the sixth season of the phenomenally popular television show based on the series, the writers have not directly relied on Martin´s books -- and in any case, producer HBO took many liberties with the original story in previous seasons.

The series -- whose eighth and final season is expected in 2019 -- has already scooped up a record 38 Emmy Awards.

