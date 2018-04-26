PM expected to make important decisions after budget briefing today

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is receiving another briefing today on the federal budget after which he is expected to make several important decisions.

The budget is expected to be announced in the National Assembly tomorrow and passed in subsequent weeks.

According to sources in the Finance Ministry, the total outlay of the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2018-19 will Rs5.5 trillion, with development expenditure a little over Rs1 trillion.

Sources said that in the upcoming fiscal year, the government has decided to continue with the regulatory duty and only items imported for use in local manufacturing will be exempted.

The premier is also expected to decide on curtailing the role of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Moreover, sources said the concessions for the industrial sector implemented in the outgoing fiscal year will continue.

Nawaz directs PM to ensure ‘tax-free budget’

Also today, the prime minister called on party supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif to discuss the country’s political and economic.

Nawaz directed Abbasi not to include any new tax in the upcoming budget and provide relief to the people.

Abbasi assured Nawaz that the budget will be tax-free and focuses on development projects.