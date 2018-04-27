Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presents Budget 2018-19

Geo News live transmission

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is presenting the sixth and final budget of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.



Ismail, while presenting the budget, said the Parliament should applaud the government for presenting the budget, as the government cannot function even for a day without presenting the budget.



While presenting the budget, Ismail said the Parliament should applaud the government for presenting the budget, as the government cannot function even for a day without presenting the budget.

He continued to say that the next elected government would have the right to make changes in the budget as it would deem fit.

Miftah Ismael pictured while presenting the Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget to the National Assembly on Thursday, April 27, 2018. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Ismail further said that the 3.8 percent growth in the agriculture sector, the basis of the country's economy, was the highest so far, with crop productivity remaining high. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had announced the Kissan Package that had given aid to rice and wheat cultivators.

The 5.8 percent industrial growth this year was possible due to the government's measures to control power load-shedding, he said.

Discussing the inflation rate, he said from 12 percent in 2013 to 5.8 percent in today, the government has come a long way in curbing the tax for the public.

The total budgeted government of Rs 5.246 trillion was announced, wqith the tax revenue and FBR revenue targets set at Rs 4.88 trillion and Rs 4.435 trillion. The budget for FY18-19 has allocated Rs 1.067 trillion to development, while Defence Affairs and Services will receive Rs 1.1 trillion. The Federal Public Sector Development Program and Interest Payment budgets were set at Rs 800 billion and Rs 1.62 trillion respectively.

For pension payments and subsidies, the government has set aside Rs 342 billion and Rs 174 billion.

Film and drama industry

Ismail, in his budget speech, announced that the customs duty on import of equipment related to the film and drama industry was reduced to 3 percent while the sales tax on the same was reduced to 5 percent.

He also announced a 50 percent relief for five years on investments in the industry.

100-100-100 programme

The government announced a new programme which will ensure 100 percent school admission to children across Pakistan.

"We are making a commitment to the entire country’s children to provide them with education."



China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Ismail said the CPEC was now a global brand and the government had made significant investments in the energy sector by adding 12,330MW to the national grid, initiating the Neelum-Jhelum hydro project in 2004, and setting up the 680MW Chashma Power Plant, which is now operational, said Ismail.

Encouragement of value-added exports

The government had identified different raw materials that are used in the export sector. It was recommended that 104 raw materials be exempted from customs duty, while duty be reduced on 28 others.

Facilitating local manufacturing sector

To promote the local manufacturing sector, it was necessary that local manufacturers be provided raw material, which was not available locally for reasonable prices.

A reduction of duties on Acetic Acid, Plaster of Paris, Carbon Black rubber grade and silicon electrical steel sheets was recommended in the budget to facilitate the local manufacturers.

Opposition reservations

Prior to Miftah's presentation, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said the government did not have the right to present the budget for the full year. Shah also expressed reservations over the appointment of Miftah Ismail as finance minister.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also critical of Miftah’s appointment, stressing that the government was setting a bad example by having someone present the budget who was not an elected official.

“It was the cabinet’s decision for Miftah Ismail to present the budget and there is nothing unconstitutional in that,” Prime Minister Abbasi replied to the opposition.