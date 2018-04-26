Nawaz says no compromise anymore on 'respect of vote'

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said no compromise would be made on the 'respect of vote.'



The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz supremo, while addressing party leaders in the federal capital, said his party must further mobilize the citizens for the cause of democracy.

"Our country will only continue on the path of development if the vote of the citizens is not respected," he said.

The veteran politician said a majority of his party's leaders are brave and not to be intimidated easily and disrespecting the Constitution should not continue anymore.

Discussing corruption cases against him, the veteran politician advised his party workers to not lose hope even if he was jailed.



"I have always respected the institutions,' he said, adding that his case 'was not based on abuse of power or corruption allegations.'

He stressed that his party made sincere efforts to work for the betterment of the country and its citizens.