Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz says no compromise anymore on 'respect of vote'

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said no compromise would be made on the 'respect of vote.'

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz supremo, while addressing party leaders in the federal capital, said his party must further mobilize the citizens for the cause of democracy. 

"Our country will only continue on the path of development if the vote of the citizens is not respected," he said.   

The veteran politician said a majority of his party's leaders are brave and not to be intimidated easily and disrespecting the Constitution should not continue anymore. 

Discussing corruption cases against him, the veteran politician advised his party workers to not lose hope even if he was jailed. 

"I have always respected the institutions,' he said, adding that his case 'was not based on abuse of power or corruption allegations.' 

He stressed that his party made sincere efforts to work for the betterment of the country and its citizens. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country’s first-ever child porn conviction

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country’s first-ever child porn conviction

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

 Updated 4 hours ago
In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

 Updated 5 hours ago
Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM