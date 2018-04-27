JI protests against water, power shortages across Karachi today

JI workers protesting in Karachi today. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) is holding 'peaceful' protests and sit-ins in various parts of the city today over the ongoing water shortage and power outages in the city.

Early in the day, JI members blocked roads in Malir 15, Kalaboard, Shah Faisal number 2, Orangi Town, Dehli Colony and Lyari causing severe traffic jams in the areas.

In Malir 15, blocked roads made the commute for office and school goers difficult in the morning.

On the other-other hand, protests by JI workers in Lyari caused private schools to shut down.

A contingent of police and Rangers were then deployed at Sharah-e-Faisal to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

JI local leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that they will continue to stage protests in the city until the shortage issue is resolved.



However, later, roads leading from Malir, Kalaboard to the airport were opened for traffic with party members moving towards Drigh Road for a sit-in.

Rehman told the media that another round of protest will begin in Saddar, Empress Market and Regal Chowk along with Bolton Market and Lee Market later.

He added that future plans and a course of action will be divulged at a press conference around noon today.

JI workers today. Photo: Geo News

On April 23, Prime Minister Shadid Khaqan Abbasi had instructed K-Electric (KE) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to resolve the issue within 15 days and restore the supply of electricity to residents.

He had also instructed the authorities to ensure the required supply of gas to KE.

After the directive from the PM, SSGC had increased the gas supply to KE.



Karachi has been facing severe load-shedding after KE said SSGC had curbed supply and it was thus unable to produce the required amount of power.



The gas company, on the other hand, had claimed KE owes it millions of rupees in unpaid dues.

In all of this, it was the residents of Karachi who borne the brunt of the tug-of-war as prolonged power cuts continued to plague the city.