Friday Apr 27 2018
Amir Khan supports Pakistani boxers in upcoming Asian Games

Friday Apr 27, 2018

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has shown his support to Pakistani boxers who will be taking part in the upcoming Asian Games.

In a video message, the boxer said he was happy that the boxing federation was doing a lot to promote the sport in Pakistan and that those boxers are more than welcome to train and practice at the academy he has set up in Lahore.

Khan also added young boxers should work hard and get down in the ring with a mind to win.

Pakistani boxers will be taking part in in the Asian Games starting from August 18 in Indonesia. 

In an earlier message on Thursday, the boxer had thanked his Pakistani fans for his recent victory over Canada’s Phil Lo Greco.

Khan who had launched a boxing academy in Lahore two years ago said it was time to introduce a boxing super league in the country.

He also added that he will be visiting Pakistan in a couple of weeks to make an announcement related to the league.

