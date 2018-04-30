Don't want another MQM-founder in shape of Imran, says Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday came down hard on political rival PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying that the latter was pursuing politics of hatred introduced by the MQM founder.

"Both, Imran and the MQM founder, are a reflection of one another. Karachi was controlled by London in the past and now Imran plans to run the affairs of this city from [his residence in] Bani Gala," Bilawal said while addressing a party rally at Liaquatabad's Tanki Ground.

He said that one leader would apologise through his speeches, while the other was habitual of making 'U-turns'.

"Imran was unable to create the naya [new] Pakistan he had promised and now raises the slogan of one Pakistan," said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman.

Bilawal continued to lash at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that Imran was neither able to create a new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nor establish a single university or hospital in the province.

"Khan sahib was unable to create 'one Khyber Pakhtunkhwa',' he said. 'Where was the 'one Pakistan' when you were swaying in your rally while innocent students of the Army Public School were murdered."

He further questioned Imran's claims of creating 'one Pakistan' by saying Imran fired those who levelled allegations of corruption against KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

The PPP chairman taunted Imran for taking Liaquat Jatoi in his party's fold.

"Imran has now added a politician to his party who is the only Sindh chief minister to be dismissed over corruption charges."

Bilawal further said that certain forces did not like the relationship between the people of the city and the party.

"Seeds of hatred were sown to stop PPP in Karachi; you have witnessed what happened in the last 30 last years," he said. "Only those who love Karachi can resolve the issues of this city."

Stating that Karachi was his home, he said his party was not ready to tolerate lawlessness in the city.

'Will rid Karachi from Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat'

Turning the barrel towards Muttahida Qaumi Movement, he said his party will free Karachi from 'Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat'. Bilawal said Karachi's mandate was always hijacked by use of force.

"PPP is not the party of target killers or sector commanders. We didn't run the city's affairs on directions received from London," he said, adding that if the founder of MQM was considered wrong for his political stance, so should his associates.

"We were against the politics of MQM-founder from day one. How could those who couldn't be loyal to their leaders be loyal to you? They may have parted ways with him but they are still pursuing his political stance."

The PPP chairman appealed to the people of Karachi to vote for him. He claimed that his party had continued to work for the city's development even after its mandate was 'stolen'.

"We brought peace in the city by launching the Karachi Operation under Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah against terrorists and militant wings," said the PPP chief.



Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah pictured during the Pakistan Peoples Party on Sunday, April 29, 2018. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that the PPP established peace in the city without shedding the blood of innocents and the people of the metropolis will never forgive people who torched down the Baldia factory.

"All developmental work in Karachi was executed under PPP's tenure," Shah said, adding that people of Karachi should support his party which was willing to serve them.

Taking a jibe at the PTI chief, he said that only the Bhuttoists, not Imran, can serve the people.

"Imran Khan is a cricketer, he should only play cricket," he said.

Sindh CM said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif doesn't even stay for a day in Karachi. Shah said that his party's leader, Bilawal, was born in Karachi and the party is proud to take ownership of the city.

Party leader Sherry Rehman while lashing out at the incumbent government had said the thieving government had looted the national exchequer and burdened the nation with a huge debt.

Arrangements for rally

According to the organisers, 30,000 chairs for party workers and supporters were set up along with a 120 by 40 feet stage at the rally ground.



Police had posted officials of the Special Security Unit on the route to the rally ground and inside the venue while 2,100 district police personnel were deployed to cover the event, including one SSP, five SPs, and 10 DSPs. Moreover, 100 female police officials were deployed for security duties.

A total of 100 police pickups and five bulletproof vehicles had patrolled around the site of the rally.