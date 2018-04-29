Drone strike leaves 15 Daesh militants dead in Nangarhar

Photo: File

A US drone strike in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan killed at least 15 militants belonging to Daesh on Saturday, Afghan media reported.

According to reports from the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan Military in the East, at least fifteen militants were killed in the US drone strike, with no locals dead.

The attack was carried out by the US forces based in Afghanistan in the Haska Mina district

This attack comes as counter-terrorism operations are underway against the Taliban, Daesh, and other militant groups in different provinces of the country.

The US forces based in Afghanistan conduct regular airstrikes to suppress militants who are attempting to expand their insurgency and terrorist-related activities in the country.

Earlier this year in March, another suspected US drone strike on the Pak-Afghan border killed at least six alleged terrorists.

Those killed also belonged to Daesh.



In another attack on March 7, another suspected US drone strike in the Afghan province of Kunar killed at least 20 suspected terrorists.

