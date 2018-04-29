Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Apr 29 2018
By
Web Desk

Drone strike leaves 15 Daesh militants dead in Nangarhar

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 29, 2018

Photo: File

A US drone strike in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan killed at least 15 militants belonging to Daesh on Saturday, Afghan media reported.

According to reports from the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan Military in the East, at least fifteen militants were killed in the US drone strike, with no locals dead.

The attack was carried out by the US forces based in Afghanistan in the Haska Mina district

This attack comes as counter-terrorism operations are underway against the Taliban, Daesh, and other militant groups in different provinces of the country.

The US forces based in Afghanistan conduct regular airstrikes to suppress militants who are attempting to expand their insurgency and terrorist-related activities in the country.

Earlier this year in March, another suspected US drone strike on the Pak-Afghan border killed at least six alleged terrorists.

Those killed also belonged to Daesh.

In another attack on March 7, another suspected US drone strike in the Afghan province of Kunar killed at least 20 suspected terrorists.

More From World:

Pope praises Korea leaders’ ‘brave commitment’ to peace

Pope praises Korea leaders’ ‘brave commitment’ to peace

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi king launches building of entertainment mega-park

Saudi king launches building of entertainment mega-park

 Updated 4 hours ago
India says electrified all villages ahead of prime minister's deadline

India says electrified all villages ahead of prime minister's deadline

 Updated 4 hours ago
UN Security Council envoys visit Bangladesh and Myanmar

UN Security Council envoys visit Bangladesh and Myanmar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Australia pledges half a billion to restore Great Barrier Reef

Australia pledges half a billion to restore Great Barrier Reef

 Updated 6 hours ago
Jordan woos back nervous tourists after years of regional turbulence

Jordan woos back nervous tourists after years of regional turbulence

 Updated 6 hours ago
Power outage disrupts Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

Power outage disrupts Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

 Updated 6 hours ago
Trump threatens government shutdown in September if no funding for wall

Trump threatens government shutdown in September if no funding for wall

 Updated 9 hours ago
South Korea's spy chief plays key role in historic meeting with North

South Korea's spy chief plays key role in historic meeting with North

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM