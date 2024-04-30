 

Bill Gates misses this gleeful time spent on Great Wall of China

Nostalgic Microsoft founder recalls his kite-flying caper in China

By
Web Desk

April 30, 2024

Bill Gates shares glimpses from past . — /Facebook/Bill Gates

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has shared a beautiful memory on his social media account where he can be seen enjoying the moment.

The 68-year-old American businessman uploaded a post on Facebook Tuesday with two pictures from his young age where he is enjoying his good time during his visit to China’s Great Wall.

It was not indicated when the visit took place however, it seems like he enjoyed his stay wrote in his post on Tuesday: "There’s nothing quite like flying a kite on the Great Wall of China. 10/10 experience."

The post comes after the magnate visited the East Asian behemoth last year in June where he met with President Xi Jinping.

Bill Gates did not reveal when the visit took place in China. — Facebook/Bill Gates

"I often say the foundation of US-China relations lies with its people. I place my hopes on the American people," a video released by the CCTV news agency in June.

"With the current global situation, we can carry out various activities beneficial to our two countries and people, activities that benefit humanity as a whole," the President said.

Gates said he was "honoured" to have the chance to meet. "We've always had great conversations and we'll have lot of important topics to discuss today ... it's very exciting to be back."

