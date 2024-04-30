Donald Trump gets major relief despite harsh gag order warning

Former US president in toruble for criticising Merchan

Donald Trump gets a break amid tougher gag order restrictions. — Reuters

As former US president Donald Trump is facing a criminal case in Lower Manhattan New York City Tuesday where was handed a $9,000 fine for violating gag others, Judge Juan Merchan also provided a great relief to the Republican.

During the case proceedings, Judge Juan Merchan said that he will allow Donald Trump to participate in his son Barron Trump's graduation ceremony which is slated on May 17.

"I don't think the May 17 date is a problem," Merchan said, adding that a jury was picked quickly and things have been moving.

The presidential candidate criticised Merchan earlier this month with a claim that he might not allow Trump to attend his son Barron Trump’s high school graduation.

The judge, however, has not denied him permission to attend the occasion because, for such exceptions, the defendant has to take special permission from the presiding judge under the New York state law.

The former lawyer of Trump Michael Cohen said he would not feel sorry for him if he misses Barron’s graduation.

"I missed …. my 25th anniversary and my wife’s 50th birthday because I was in Otisville in part because of things that I had done at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald Trump," he said.