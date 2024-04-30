UAE braces for more heavy rains after record-breaking downpour

Met office says unstable weather situation will “peak” between May 2 and 3 as gulf states brace for torrential rains

A general view of flood water caused by heavy rains, with the Burj Khalifa tower visible in the background, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. — Reuters

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been witnessing some extreme weather conditions lately and after devastating downpours that hit Dubai and other emirates on April 16, the country braces for heavy to moderate rainfall starting Wednesday night.



Heavy thunderstorms lashed UAE earlier this month, dumping more than a year and a half’s rain on the desert city-state of Dubai in just a few hours leading to widespread disruption and flooding.



The country encountered its most substantial rainfall in only 24 hours between April 15 and 16, since records commenced 75 years ago.

As per Khaleej Times, more spells of torrential rain are expected from tomorrow and it is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16.

Citing a weather expert from UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the publication has reported that the days ahead will witness moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Dr Ahmed Habib said that the challenging weather situation will peak during May 2 and 3.

A person stands surrounded by flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. — Reuters

“This will not be like last time’s situation. This will be completely different. The UAE will see cloud formation in the south of Abu Dhabi in Al Dhafra area that’ll gradually move towards the internal parts like Al Ain area. But May 3 will be the ‘peak’ of the situation,” he said.

As per the Met Department forecasts, the weather might improve over Friday and Saturday when the low pressure will move gradually towards the south, subsequently decreasing the amount of cloud. However, light to moderate rain can still be witnessed during this period.

“The influence will also stretch eastward from Abu Dhabi due to local factors. However, on Wednesday night, another scenario will unfold.”

Habib pointed out that the country will be impacted by an extension of surface low pressure from the Red Sea, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds.

“A similar low-pressure extension in the upper atmosphere from the north will also impact the conditions.” He elaborated that consequently, clouds will migrate from Saudi Arabia towards the UAE, commencing unstable weather conditions ‘late Wednesday night’.