Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/Files

LONDON: Britain’s interior minister, Amber Rudd, has resigned, the BBC reported, after the government struggled to contain the fallout over the way it has treated some long-term Caribbean immigrants who have wrongly been labeled illegal immigrants.



A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May was not immediately available for comment.