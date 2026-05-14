 
Geo News

Historic Swiss solar-powered plane crashes into sea

Solar Impulse 2 took off from Stennis, Mississippi, on April 26, but crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on May 4
By
AFP
|

Published May 14, 2026

The Solar Impulse 2 solar-powered aeroplane flies off Kapolei, Hawaii, on March 3, 2016, on an all-day test flight. — AFP
The Solar Impulse 2 solar-powered aeroplane flies off Kapolei, Hawaii, on March 3, 2016, on an all-day test flight. — AFP

The experimental plane Solar Impulse 2, which completed a historic round-the-world trip in 2016 without using jet fuel, crashed into the Gulf of Mexico recently, its owner revealed.

Flown by Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, Solar Impulse 2 circumnavigated the globe in 17 stages, covering a remarkable 26,700 miles (43,000 kilometres) across four continents, two oceans and three seas, in 23 days of flying without using a drop of fuel.

Sun-powered plane Solar Impulse 2 HB-SIB is seen during its first exit for test on April 14, 2014, in Payerne, a year ahead of their planned round-the-world flight. — AFP
Sun-powered plane Solar Impulse 2 HB-SIB is seen during its first exit for test on April 14, 2014, in Payerne, a year ahead of their planned round-the-world flight. — AFP

Three years after the globe-trotting flight, the solar-powered vessel was sold to Skydweller Aero, which converted the aircraft into a drone to carry out "controlled ditching," the company said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Skydweller Aero said Solar Impulse 2 took off from Stennis, Mississippi on April 26 but crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on May 4.

The Solar Impulse 2 solar-powered aeroplane flies off Kapolei, Hawaii, on March 3, 2016, on an all-day test flight. — AFP
The Solar Impulse 2 solar-powered aeroplane flies off Kapolei, Hawaii, on March 3, 2016, on an all-day test flight. — AFP 

"Ultimately, a record-breaking flight of 8 days and 14 minutes validates the reality of perpetual, solar-powered flight in a military mission-relevant environment," the company said, in reference to a US Navy exercise in which the vessel was used.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the accident.

Gunshots fired in standoff at Philippine Senate over ICC suspect
Gunshots fired in standoff at Philippine Senate over ICC suspect
India's Modi 'cuts' size of his motorcade to save fuel
India's Modi 'cuts' size of his motorcade to save fuel
Trump lands in China for Xi summit as Tehran-Washington ceasefire teeters video
Trump lands in China for Xi summit as Tehran-Washington ceasefire teeters
Trump vows to push Xi to 'open up' China at superpower summit
Trump vows to push Xi to 'open up' China at superpower summit
US Treasury's Bessent, China's He hold talks in South Korea ahead of Trump-Xi summit
US Treasury's Bessent, China's He hold talks in South Korea ahead of Trump-Xi summit
South Korea reviews phased support for Strait of Hormuz security efforts
South Korea reviews phased support for Strait of Hormuz security efforts
Who could replace Keir Starmer as Britain's prime minister?
Who could replace Keir Starmer as Britain's prime minister?
Singaporean, Indian firms face criminal charges over Maryland bridge crash
Singaporean, Indian firms face criminal charges over Maryland bridge crash