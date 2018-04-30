Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Petroleum prices likely to go up by over Rs3 from May 1

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to raise petroleum prices starting Tuesday after Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) sent a summary to Petroleum Division suggesting an increase.

According to OGRA, the prices of petrol should be taken up by Rs3.22 per litre, diesel to Rs5.2, kerosene oil Rs6.97 and light diesel by Rs6.95.

After implementation of the new prices, per litre petrol would cost Rs89.22, diesel Rs101.47, kerosene oil Rs83.43 and light diesel Rs72.25.

Besides petroleum prices, an increase has also been recommended in the levy on petroleum products.

The levy could be increased by 200 per cent, as suggested in the new budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

Budget FY 2018-19: Govt recommends 200% increase in petroleum levy

Experts say the increase is feared to cause a rapid rise in inflation

Under the Finance Bill 2018, tax on diesel, petroleum, crude oil and high-octane fuel would be increased from Rs10 per litre to Rs30. 

The same increase would be imposed on the levy of light speed diesel and gasoline, while levy on local liquefied petroleum gas could go up by 328%.

The sixth budget of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government was presented on April 27 with an outlay of Rs5,932.5 billion. The budget was presented amid a strong protest from the opposition benches against the full-year financial plan despite the incumbent government's remaining tenure of three months.

Comments

More From Business:

Will Budget 2018-19 deliver for the PML-N?

Will Budget 2018-19 deliver for the PML-N?

 Updated 3 hours ago
Prince Alwaleed's firm sells Movenpick Hotels to AccorHotels

Prince Alwaleed's firm sells Movenpick Hotels to AccorHotels

 Updated 4 hours ago
T-Mobile, Sprint say $26bn deal would give US tech lead over China

T-Mobile, Sprint say $26bn deal would give US tech lead over China

 Updated 15 hours ago
Finance minister dismisses possibility of financial emergency in Pakistan

Finance minister dismisses possibility of financial emergency in Pakistan

 Updated 22 hours ago
Saudi Aramco appoints first woman to the board

Saudi Aramco appoints first woman to the board

 Updated yesterday
Budget FY 2018-19: Govt recommends 200% increase in petroleum levy

Budget FY 2018-19: Govt recommends 200% increase in petroleum levy

 Updated 2 days ago
T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms: sources

T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
US considers tightening grip on China ties to corporate America

US considers tightening grip on China ties to corporate America

 Updated 2 days ago
Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM