Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
AFP

Trump and Macron planted a tree — but where did it go?

By
AFP

Monday Apr 30, 2018

The photograph was seen around the world: US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron, gilded spades in hand, shovelling dirt over a young sapling.

A week ago, at the beginning of Macron's visit to Washington, the French president joined his American counterpart to throw handfuls of soil on the roots of a young oak tree as the their respective first ladies looked on

It was a symbolic gesture: the tree came from a northern French forest where 2,000 US Marines died during the First World War.

But a few days later, the plant was nowhere to be seen.

Amid fervent speculation, France on Sunday came through with an explanation: the tree, now not just a plant but a symbol of US-French relations, had been placed in quarantine.

"It is a quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported into the US," Gerard Araud, French ambassador to America, wrote on Twitter.

"It will be replanted afterwards."

When a follower fired back that the caution seemed a bit late — given that the tree had already been planted — the diplomat went on to confirm that the roots had been enclosed in plastic.

Comments

More From World:

Trump should win Nobel Peace Prize, says South Korea´s Moon

Trump should win Nobel Peace Prize, says South Korea´s Moon

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid new UK home secretary

Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid new UK home secretary

Updated an hour ago
Tributes pour in for brave, hardworking AFP photographer Shah Marai

Tributes pour in for brave, hardworking AFP photographer Shah Marai

 Updated 2 hours ago
Australia scientist, 104, heads to Switzerland for assisted dying

Australia scientist, 104, heads to Switzerland for assisted dying

 Updated 3 hours ago
Afghan farmers stick to growing opium in face of less lucrative options

Afghan farmers stick to growing opium in face of less lucrative options

 Updated 7 hours ago
Journalists among 25 killed in successive Kabul blasts

Journalists among 25 killed in successive Kabul blasts

 Updated 5 minutes ago
Britain, France, Germany agree on support for Iran nuclear deal

Britain, France, Germany agree on support for Iran nuclear deal

 Updated 10 hours ago
Syrian army tightens noose around Palestinian camp

Syrian army tightens noose around Palestinian camp

 Updated 12 hours ago
US concerned by Iran's 'destabilising and malign activities': Pompeo

US concerned by Iran's 'destabilising and malign activities': Pompeo

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM