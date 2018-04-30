Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid new UK home secretary

Sajid Javid. Photo: File

British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Pakistani-origin cabinet member Sajid Javid as the new home secretary of the United Kingdom.

Javid is the first-ever British Muslim and British Pakistani to get the post — the most important cabinet position after the prime minister's.



Earlier, Britain’s interior minister, Amber Rudd, resigned, after the government struggled to contain the fallout over the way it has treated some long-term Caribbean immigrants who have wrongly been labeled illegal immigrants.



Javid, a Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove, was the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.

The announcement was made in a tweet from the PM Office.

Earlier, speculation was rife in the British media as to who would replace Rudd.

Reports had stated that Javid would be considered owing to his immigrant background.

According to a report in The Guardian, Javid's father arrived in London from Sahiwal, Pakistan in the early 1960s.

His father first worked in a cotton mill in Rochdale and later as a bus driver.

"When the young Sajid was four, his father started running a ladieswear business in a grim part of inner-city Bristol. The family of seven was crammed into the two-bedroom flat above the shop," the report states further.

Javid is married to Laura and is a father of four.