Karachi traffic policeman rewarded for risking life to move dead cat from road

Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: A traffic policeman on duty at Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal road has been rewarded after he risked his own life to pick up a dead cat from the middle of the road.

A video of traffic constable Waqar Ali picking up the dead cat went viral on social media.

The cat was killed by a speeding vehicle on the signal-free road at which Waqar had been deployed for duty.

Undeterred by oncoming traffic, the constable risked his life to move the cat’s body as vehicles on full speed kept constantly running him over.

As video of the incident which occurred on April 27 went viral, Sindh Inspector General AD Khawaja rewarded the traffic policeman with Rs100,000.

Further, Sukkur DIG announced a prize of Rs 20,000 for the constable while DIG Traffic rewarded him with Rs5,000.







