Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
Zeeshan Shah

Karachi traffic policeman rewarded for risking life to move dead cat from road

By
Zeeshan Shah

Monday Apr 30, 2018

Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: A traffic policeman on duty at Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal road has been rewarded after he risked his own life to pick up a dead cat from the middle of the road.

A video of traffic constable Waqar Ali picking up the dead cat went viral on social media.

The cat was killed by a speeding vehicle on the signal-free road at which Waqar had been deployed for duty.

Undeterred by oncoming traffic, the constable risked his life to move the cat’s body as vehicles on full speed kept constantly running him over.

As video of the incident which occurred on April 27 went viral, Sindh Inspector General AD Khawaja rewarded the traffic policeman with Rs100,000.

Further, Sukkur DIG announced a prize of Rs 20,000 for the constable while DIG Traffic rewarded him with Rs5,000.



Comments

More From Amazing:

Growing pride: leopardess gives birth to four cubs at Peshawar zoo

Growing pride: leopardess gives birth to four cubs at Peshawar zoo

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Shaquem Griffin becomes first one-handed NFL draft in history

Shaquem Griffin becomes first one-handed NFL draft in history

 Updated 21 hours ago
Picasso painting with 25,000 owners on show in Geneva

Picasso painting with 25,000 owners on show in Geneva

 Updated 3 days ago
Han Solo's hero blaster 'Jedi' movie gun up for auction

Han Solo's hero blaster 'Jedi' movie gun up for auction

 Updated 3 days ago
Your next interview could be conducted by a Russian robot

Your next interview could be conducted by a Russian robot

 Updated 3 days ago
Scientists set eyes on Neanderthal ´brain´

Scientists set eyes on Neanderthal ´brain´

 Updated 4 days ago
Lahore shelter facility serves as safe haven for transgender persons

Lahore shelter facility serves as safe haven for transgender persons

 Updated 4 days ago
Google can't differentiate between Modi, Nehru

Google can't differentiate between Modi, Nehru

 Updated 4 days ago
'Breakthrough' in mosquito-packed drones to combat Zika in Brazil

'Breakthrough' in mosquito-packed drones to combat Zika in Brazil

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM