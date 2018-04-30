General elections: Imran says PTI, PML-N only competitors in Punjab

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Monday said the only competition in Punjab for the upcoming general elections is between his party and the PML-N.

In an interview to a foreign news agency, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the elections will be a race between two horses only.

"We have an experienced team this time around; it is well acquainted with contesting elections," he said, adding that many politicians wished to join the PTI before the General Elections 2018.

"Some politicians who want to join the party may have ill repute but many who are known for their good repute also want to join PTI," said Imran.

He told the publication that the recently-held Lahore rally was aimed at telling the nation about his party's 11-point agenda for the upcoming elections.

"I also wanted to clear the misconception that people are unhappy with the judiciary's decisions," he said.

The PTI chief said he wants to prove that the people were happy because for the first time 'the powerful' were held legally accountable.

"The only difference between democracy and dictatorship is that in the former, the leadership is accountable [to the nation]," he said.

"When we ask them for answers, they say why were we disqualified," lamented Imran, in an apparent reference to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. "They think they will become [Nelson] Mandela but they will only become Marcos."

He stressed that the actual development is that of humans.

"They set up mega projects because they receive huge bribes for them," said Imran, adding that any country that has developed had invested money in its nation.