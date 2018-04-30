Indian troops martyr three including teenager in IoK: KMS

Indian troops martyred three more youth including a teenager in Pulwama district on Monday, reported Kashmir Media Service (KMS). Photo: File

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred three more youth including a teenager in Pulwama district on Monday, reported Kashmir Media Service (KMS).



The troops, associated with 55 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force, killed the youth during a cordon and search operation and firing on protesters in Drabgam area of the district.

As many as 50 youth were injured in the firing of bullets, pellets, and tear gas shells by the troops. The authorities pressed helicopters into service during the operation.

The teenager Shahid Ashraf Dar was killed in firing on protesters while Sameer and Aaqib Mushtaq were martyred after the troops destroyed a house in mortar shelling in Drabgam.

According to KMS, the killings led to massive clashes followed by the shutdown in the district.

The authorities snapped internet and train services in South Kashmir soon after the killings. Earlier, two army men including a Major were injured in an attack in the same area of Pulwama district, reported KMS.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik while strongly condemning the killings and injuries to dozens of innocent youth by the Indian troops called for a complete shutdown, tomorrow, across the territory.