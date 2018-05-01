Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 01 2018
By
REUTERS

Wimbledon to pay out 34 million pounds at 2018 championships

By
REUTERS

Tuesday May 01, 2018

Wimbledon has hiked its total prize pot to 34 million pounds, up 7.6 percent from last year

LONDON: Wimbledon on Tuesday announced it was hiking its total prize pot for the 2018 tennis championships to 34 million pounds ($46.57 million), up 7.6 percent from last year.

That pool includes prizes of 2.25 million pounds each for the men's and women's champions - an increase on the 2.2 million pounds they received in 2017.

The prize money eclipses the 55 million Australian dollars ($41.32 million) paid out at January´s first grand slam of the year in Melbourne, but at current exchange rates is just shy of the 39.2 million Euros ($47.18 million) on offer at the French Open starting later this month.

The US Open, the final grand slam of the tennis calendar starting in August, is yet to announce its prize money.

Wimbledon, the only grand slam event to be played on grass, will take place from July 2-15.

