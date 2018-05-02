'Shab-e-Barat' observed with reverence, humility across Pakistan

KARACHI: People throughout Pakistan remained engaged in prayers and on Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness, as the special occasion was observed Tuesday night with reverence and humility.

While many attended special religious gatherings organised throughout the nation, others went to graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones. As a result of the activities, traffic jams could be seen on various routes.

Authorities in different parts of the country issued orders for security and cleanliness on Shab-e-Barat, while arrangements were made for the convenience of people around graveyards in advance, such as proper lighting.



Steps were also taken to bar the purchase and sale of fireworks as well as any other explosive material and curb aerial firing.



Special arrangements were also made for the supply and drainage of water on Shab-e-Barat.



Officers of all of the city's sewerage divisions were directed to ensure necessary facilities at mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship.

Last year, Sindh IGP A D Khawaja had directed all the deputy inspectors general to ensure the security arrangements and prepare contingency plans to protect the life and property of people.



On the other hand, the biggest congregation in Lahore was at the famed Badshahi mosque, wherein people spent the entire night devoted to prayers and asking God for forgiveness.

Various other special events and joint prayers were held across Sindh, including major cities such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana.

COVER IMAGE: A girl wades through the Ravi River carrying oil lamps to release them into the water as an act to seek forgiveness and repentance during the Shab-e-Barat religious festival in Lahore, Pakistan, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza