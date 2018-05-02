Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 02 2018
Wasim, Shaneira raise over quarter million dollars for Shaukat Khanum

Wednesday May 02, 2018

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and his wife Shaniera have raised over a quarter of a million Australian dollars in three Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) events in Australia.

The duo, which is currently in Australia, started off from Melbourne and managed to receive AUD90,000 in donations.

Shaniera has been posting event updates on social media.

This is not the first time Shaniera has been involved with charity work. She is the CEO of The Akram Foundation whose objective is to establish the value of life as thousands of people in our country are fighting to survive hunger, sickness, illiteracy and abuse.

She has also been a part of a health and safety campaign which seeks to create awareness about hand washing throughout the remotest areas of Pakistan and is now helping raise funds for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. 

Last year she had tweeted in support of the hospital and all the work it has been doing. 

At a speech given at the hospital, she had praised the efforts of doctors and nurses who work endlessly and effortlessly to put the smiles on the faces of these little cancer patients.

