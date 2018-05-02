Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SHC CJ takes notice of Larkana minor's rape, murder

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 02, 2018

The body of the minor, identified as Saima, was found from a sewage drain near Dodai Road in Larkana district on April 25. The police suspected that girl was killed after being raped. Photo: file

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has taken notice of minor Saima's alleged murder after rape in Larkana.

The body of a minor, identified as Saima, was found from a sewage drain near Dodai Road in Larkana district on April 25. The police suspected that girl was killed after being raped.

The chief justice took the notice following the reports of the case in the media. 

The SHC top judge has also summoned a report from Larkana District and Sessions judge over the matter.

The court has summoned Deputy Inspector General Larkana Ferozuddin Siddiqui and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Tanveer Hussain Tunio to appear in person on May 7.

Earlier in the day, the police said that the prime suspect involved in the case has been arrested. The police had arrested two suspects, of which one confessed to his crime.

Saima’s family, who reside in Ayub Colony, had shared that she had left her house on April 24 to buy confectionaries for herself however she never returned. Next day, her body was recovered from the drain. 

The body was moved to Chandka Medical Hospital but the post-mortem was conducted six hours later due to non-availability of the doctors, the victim’s father had claimed.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

Updated 44 minutes ago
Karachi heatwave: Temperature to soar to 43°C on May 3

Karachi heatwave: Temperature to soar to 43°C on May 3

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy provides aid to Portugal yacht on world sailing trip

Pakistan Navy provides aid to Portugal yacht on world sailing trip

 Updated an hour ago
13-year-old Umerkot girl who went missing is in police custody: Sindh home minister

13-year-old Umerkot girl who went missing is in police custody: Sindh home minister

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16: Met Office

Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16: Met Office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Opposition rejects budget for FY18-19 in National Assembly session

Opposition rejects budget for FY18-19 in National Assembly session

 Updated an hour ago
PTI's Naeem Bokhari suffers head injury after falling in London underground station

PTI's Naeem Bokhari suffers head injury after falling in London underground station

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP directs Ahmer Bilal Soofi to assist court in bringing back Husain Haqqani

CJP directs Ahmer Bilal Soofi to assist court in bringing back Husain Haqqani

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM