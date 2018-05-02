SHC CJ takes notice of Larkana minor's rape, murder

The body of the minor, identified as Saima, was found from a sewage drain near Dodai Road in Larkana district on April 25. The police suspected that girl was killed after being raped. Photo: file

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has taken notice of minor Saima's alleged murder after rape in Larkana.

The body of a minor, identified as Saima, was found from a sewage drain near Dodai Road in Larkana district on April 25. The police suspected that girl was killed after being raped.



The chief justice took the notice following the reports of the case in the media.

The SHC top judge has also summoned a report from Larkana District and Sessions judge over the matter.

The court has summoned Deputy Inspector General Larkana Ferozuddin Siddiqui and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Tanveer Hussain Tunio to appear in person on May 7.

Earlier in the day, the police said that the prime suspect involved in the case has been arrested. The police had arrested two suspects, of which one confessed to his crime.

Saima’s family, who reside in Ayub Colony, had shared that she had left her house on April 24 to buy confectionaries for herself however she never returned. Next day, her body was recovered from the drain.



The body was moved to Chandka Medical Hospital but the post-mortem was conducted six hours later due to non-availability of the doctors, the victim’s father had claimed.