Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

A vendor displaying watermelons to attract customers at his stall set up in the weekly Jumma Bazaar in Islamabad - APP

ISLAMABAD: The sale of watermelon in the twin cities has witnessed a surge due to the soaring temperature and comparatively low price as compared to the previous year.

Yasir Khan a fruit seller in the G-7 area of Islamabad said that the market was receiving a high amount of watermelons this year as compared to last year due to subsidy packages from the government for the farmers.

Watermelon was selling at Rs40 per kg last year but this year the fruit is costing Rs25-30 per kg.

“The fruit is being sold from the last fifteen days and its demand will remain high for only next two months because as monsoon sets in it loses its original taste," Yasir Khan said.

“A truckload of watermelons is available in the market for Rs0.2 to Rs0.25 million which takes only a week to sell,” he added.

The fruit seller, however, hoped that its sale would further rise in the holy month of Ramazan.

A vendor displaying watermelon pieces to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Rawalpindi - APP

Dr Qasim Raza, a general physician sharing the nutritional value of watermelon said it reduces high blood pressure in overweight people and could minimize the risk of a heart attack.

“More people may affect from sun-stroke when maximum temperature in many cities being reported at 40 degrees Celsius.

The best option for people was to take water-rich fruits like watermelon as it helps to maintain the required water level in human body and avoids dehydration besides several other benefits,” Dr Raza said.

It also helps reduce weight, he added.

However, Dr Raza warned patients with high sugar levels to take this after consultation with their doctors.

He especially recommended the use of watermelon for those who have to work in the open sun for a longer period of time to avoid heat stroke and dehydration.

Imran Shehzad, a customer purchasing watermelon in Pir Wadhai fruit market, said the fruit is a blessing for poor and low paid class segments.

Saleem Khan a security guard at a public school said due to meagre salary it was not possible for him to buy other expensive fruits but watermelon, "a family feast" was still in his approach to beat the heat.