Elections would be held within 60 days of interim government's formation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Thursday that general elections would be held within 60 days after the formation of an interim government in the country, instead of a 90-day period.



Speaking to newsmen after attending a dinner hosted by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in honour of the outgoing National Assembly members, Abbasi said the incumbent government would complete its term and the next general elections would be held on time.

He said the post of the caretaker prime minister was not that important as it had been made out to be. "I have discussed the appointment of the caretaker prime minister with the opposition leader, and it is hoped that an agreement would be reached on one name."

The prime minister also apologised for the police torture of journalists on Press Freedom Day outside Parliament earlier in the day.



Speaking of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi said, "Nawaz Sharif was here yesterday, he is here today and will continue to be in future."



The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July or first week of August.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner and the basic functions of the government continue without an elected setup in place.