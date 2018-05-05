Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 05 2018
By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Have not left the party, have no intentions of leaving PML-N: Nisar

By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Saturday May 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar said on Saturday that he is not disgruntled and will remain in the party.

Nisar is holding a press conference, where he said that he has no intentions of leaving the party.

At the start of the press conference, the former interior minister said that he was the only founding member who still remained in the PML-N.

“I have not demanded any designation or anything from the party. I have been minister thrice,” Nisar said.

Nisar, in his press conference, said that as the press has more freedom it speculates and runs things as it wishes.

Nisar said that he left his designation for the sake of his stance.

The former interior minister said that he had advised Nawaz to change his tone towards the military and judiciary.

Nisar said that he had severe reservations over the PML-N’s choice of candidates, but he still went and voted for them.

He said that he despite his reservations stayed with the party.

“Someone should tell me when I showed disloyalty to the party?” said the PML-N senior leader.

Nisar while referring to the invitation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, thanked its Chairman Imran Khan and party leaders. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are made available. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

 Updated an hour ago
TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Updated 2 hours ago
Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

 Updated 3 hours ago
Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM