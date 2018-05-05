Have not left the party, have no intentions of leaving PML-N: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar said on Saturday that he is not disgruntled and will remain in the party.

Nisar is holding a press conference, where he said that he has no intentions of leaving the party.

At the start of the press conference, the former interior minister said that he was the only founding member who still remained in the PML-N.

“I have not demanded any designation or anything from the party. I have been minister thrice,” Nisar said.

Nisar, in his press conference, said that as the press has more freedom it speculates and runs things as it wishes.

Nisar said that he left his designation for the sake of his stance.

The former interior minister said that he had advised Nawaz to change his tone towards the military and judiciary.

Nisar said that he had severe reservations over the PML-N’s choice of candidates, but he still went and voted for them.

He said that he despite his reservations stayed with the party.

“Someone should tell me when I showed disloyalty to the party?” said the PML-N senior leader.

Nisar while referring to the invitation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, thanked its Chairman Imran Khan and party leaders.

