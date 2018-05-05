Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday May 05 2018
By
Web Desk

'Depressed' Latvian woman seeking treatment in India found dead

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 05, 2018

The woman's body was found hanging upside down in a forest in Kerala.Photo: NDTV

A Latvian woman who had travelled to India seeking treatment for depression was found murdered after being allegedly drugged and then raped.

The woman's decomposed body was found, hanging upside down with her head severed in a forest last month, NDTV reported. 

Two suspects have been arrested, with the police reporting the men lured her, drugged and sexually assaulted her.

According to reports, thirty-three-year-old Liga Skromane was a Latvian living in Dublin, Ireland, for the last five years. She along with her sister had arrived in Kerala in February. 

She had been hoping to be treated at one of the ayurvedic centres the area is famous for. However, she went missing after leaving the centre to visit a beach. 

On April 21, the police found a woman's decomposed body near a mangrove forest in Thiruvallam. The woman's sister identified her body and the DNA samples confirmed it.

The two suspects in police custody are said to be drug peddlers. One of them is a repeat offender who has sexually abused women and men in the past in the same isolated marshy area where the victim's body was found, reports indicate.

This incident comes after two teenagers were gang-raped in separate incidents in India in the past four days.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old woman was raped by five men, including the driver of an autorickshaw she hailed in another district of the same state.

The cases highlight a rape epidemic that shows no sign of abating despite tougher penalties introduced last month.

Last month, India's government approved the death penalty for child rapists, after the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl and a series of other horrific sexual assaults caused nationwide outrage.

More From World:

Toll rises to 7 after earthquake in South African mine

Toll rises to 7 after earthquake in South African mine

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Malaysian opposition leader investigated under fake news law

Malaysian opposition leader investigated under fake news law

 Updated an hour ago
Four Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces

Four Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces

 Updated 2 hours ago
Fire breaks out in Madina Munawara hotel

Fire breaks out in Madina Munawara hotel

 Updated 3 hours ago
Major quake hits Hawaii, prompts further volcano eruptions

Major quake hits Hawaii, prompts further volcano eruptions

 Updated 7 hours ago
Royal wedding venue steeped in British history

Royal wedding venue steeped in British history

 Updated 8 hours ago
Spacecraft for detecting 'Marsquakes' set for rare California launch

Spacecraft for detecting 'Marsquakes' set for rare California launch

 Updated 8 hours ago
US man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life

US man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life

 Updated 9 hours ago
US judge questions Mueller's power in Russia probe

US judge questions Mueller's power in Russia probe

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM