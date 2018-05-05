Four Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces

Locals protesting in Indian occupied Kashmir. Photo: AFP/ File

SRINAGAR: Four Kasmiri youth were martyred by Indian forces on Saturday in Srinagar in occupied Kashmir, police said, the first in the restive region’s main city this year.

Three youth were killed in a shootout after Indian forces surrounded a densely populated neighbourhood in the old part of the city (Chattabal) and conducted a search operation, director general of police Shesh Paul Vaid said.

A young man also died after he was hit by an Indian forces' armoured vehicle as hundreds of residents protested against the military cordon in the heart of Srinagar, a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Hundreds of residents hit the streets near the site of the firefight in Chattabal, shouting slogans against India, witnesses said.



Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the demonstrators.

The protests and clashes later spread to many other areas of Srinagar.

Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar to prevent people from sharing information about the situation in Chattabal.

Violence in the valley has seen a surge this year as Kashmiris renew their demand for independence. Over 20 other youth were martyred in April alone.

India has deployed more than 500,000 soldiers in the Valley.

New Delhi is also preparing to deploy elite commandos from its National Security Guard, known as Black Cats, to the disputed territory.