Complete shutdown in IoK over martyrdom of three Kashmiri youth

ISLAMABAD: A complete shutdown was observed in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Tuesday against the killing of three Kashmiri youth, including a cricket star, by Indian troops in Pulwama.



According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for the strike had been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Indian troops had killed Sameer Ahmed Butt, Aqib Ahmed and a teenaged cricket start Shahid Ashraf Dar at Drabgam in Pulwama district. Scores of protestors were injured in firing by the troops.

All shops, businesses, public transport remained closed in Srinagar and all other districts of the occupied valley. The University of Kashmir also postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday.

Train services between north Kashmir’s Baramulla town and Bannihal town in the Jammu region were also suspended. Cellular and internet services also remained suspended across southern part of occupied Kashmir.

Stringent restrictions had been imposed in Srinagar and south Kashmir, with troops deployed to quell anti-India protests. The restrictions were particularly imposed in Srinagar areas of Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Bar Association staged a boycott of court proceedings, today, as a mark of protest against the use of brute force by Indian troops on unarmed civilian population at Drubgam, Pulwama.

The bar association in a statement said the use of force on unarmed civilian population was the gravest of human rights violations, of which notice should be taken by the countries world over.