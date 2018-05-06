Young athletes shine at KP U23 Games 2018

As many as 3,000 young athletes are participating in the third edition of the inter-regional event

PESHAWAR: As many as 3,000 young athletes are participating in the third edition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inter-regional Under-23 Games 2018, which kicked off on Saturday.



The three-day event will feature competitions in 43 different sports; 17 for women and 26 for men. The sporting events will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Peshawar University, Peshawar Board and Hyatabad Sports Complex.

Sports’ competitions involving male athletes include football, hockey, basketball, volleyball, squash, badminton, table tennis, tennis, athletics, gymnastics, judo, karate, wrestling, kabaddi, tug-of-war, taekwondo, cycling, handball, snooker, wushu, boxing, archery, muay-thai, weightlifting and full-contact karate.

On the other hand, women athletes will take part in cricket, hockey, basketball, volleyball, netball, squash, badminton, table tennis, athletics, baseball, judo, taekwondo, handball, and wushu.

KP government has spent a whopping Rs183million for the games, according to Director General (DG) Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan.

The winners will be awarded a scholarship for their schooling.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar. Here are some highlights of the event:

Athletic students take part in a competition during the inauguration ceremony of KP U23 Games in Peshawar. Photo: PPI

Athletic students take part in a competition during the inauguration ceremony of KP U23 Games in Peshawar. Photo: KP government/Facebook

Students take part in a competition during the inauguration ceremony of KP U23 Games in Peshawar. Photo: KP government/Facebook

A view of fireworks during the inauguration ceremony of KP U23 Games in Peshawar. Photo: PPI

Students take part in a competition during the inauguration ceremony of KP U23 Games in Peshawar. Photo: KP government/Facebook

