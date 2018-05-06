Four bodies tied to chairs found in Haripur

A woman and her three daughters were found dead inside their house in Qutba area of District Haripur Sunday morning. Photo: file

HARIPUR: A woman and her three daughters were found dead inside their house in Qutba area of District Haripur Sunday morning.



The police said that the bodies were tied to chairs with boxes of juice lying around them. It is being speculated that unidentified men entered the house, tied the woman and her children and made them drink poisonous juice.

The police identified as mother as Sadaf, who was married to a man named Shafaaqat Zaman. Sadaf was the first wife of Zaman, police said, adding that Zaman has two wives.

Khanpur police have registered cases pertaining to robbery and muggings against Zaman in which he is currently absconding.

The bodies have been sent to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem, while further investigation is under way.

Honour killing in Swat

Moreover, a grueling case of alleged honour killing was reported in Swat Sunday afternoon.

A man killed his wife and another man with an axe in Ashuran area of Kalam. The man reportedly murdered his spouse over alleged involvement with another man, police said.

The police have registered a case and arrested the prime suspect in the case.