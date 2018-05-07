Malala condemns attack on Ahsan Iqbal, says glad it was not fatal

OXFORD: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, condemned late Sunday the assassination attempt on Pakistan's interior minister earlier in the day, Geo News reported.

Yousafzai, who is pursuing a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University, said she was "very sad" over the attack on Ahsan Iqbal, the minister of interior, at a corner meeting in his constituency Narowal here on Sunday.

Iqbal was shot at by Abid Hussain, 21, from a 15-yard distance as he entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in the Kanjrur tehsil, the district police officer had said.

The education activist said she was praying for a quick recovery for the minister, adding that she "thanked Allah" that the attack "did not end up being fatal".



"I wish that every Pakistani [person] remains safe and that no one's life is in danger," she stated.

"I hope for a Pakistan where everyone lives peacefully."