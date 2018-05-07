Can't connect right now! retry
Malala condemns attack on Ahsan Iqbal, says glad it was not fatal

OXFORD: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, condemned late Sunday the assassination attempt on Pakistan's interior minister earlier in the day, Geo News reported.

Yousafzai, who is pursuing a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University, said she was "very sad" over the attack on Ahsan Iqbal, the minister of interior, at a corner meeting in his constituency Narowal here on Sunday.

Ahsan Iqbal injured during assassination attempt at Narowal corner meeting

Surgery to remove bullet from interior minister's stomach underway

Iqbal was shot at by Abid Hussain, 21, from a 15-yard distance as he entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in the Kanjrur tehsil, the district police officer had said.

The education activist said she was praying for a quick recovery for the minister, adding that she "thanked Allah" that the attack "did not end up being fatal".

"I wish that every Pakistani [person] remains safe and that no one's life is in danger," she stated.

"I hope for a Pakistan where everyone lives peacefully."

