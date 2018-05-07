In farewell speech, Justice Ejaz Afzal deplores Pakistan’s poor healthcare

Justice Ejaz Afzal, who retired on Monday after reaching superannuation today, deplored the poor health facilities available in Pakistan.Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ejaz Afzal, who retired on Monday after reaching superannuation today, deplored the poor health facilities available in Pakistan while addressing a full-court reference.

He remarked that basic health units (BHUs) have been marred with lack of staff and medicines across the country.

The poor have no other option than to travel to cities to seek treatment, he pointed out. “The BHUs refer poor patients to District Head Quarters, which then refer them seek treatment at expensive hospitals.”

Moreover, he lamented the inadequate facilities available in public hospitals. “The machinery at place in the hospitals is either not working or not being used,” he shared.

Justice Afzal remarked that the doctors seek to make money through operating private clinics. “Doctors operate private clines and send patients of private laboratories,” he added.

The SC judge also noted that there is neither clean drinking water nor good-quality food available for the people from unprivileged classes. “People aren’t even fed twice a day or have access to basic health facilities.”

On the education sector, he remarked that the situation is so bad that some of the schools in far-flung areas are no better than ‘bhoot bangla' [haunted house].

“If it ever rains, then the raindrops fall directly on the floors of the schools, not on their roofs,” he added.

Born on May 18, 1953, in Mansehra, Justice Ejaz Afzal got promoted to serve as the Supreme Court judge on November 17, 2011.

After serving as the judge of the Peshawar High Court for nine years, he was appointed Chief Justice on October 20, 2009.

Justice Afzal has heard a number of important cases, including the Panama Papers case which led to the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He had also heard cases pertaining to missing persons and Orange Line Metro Train, and contempt hearings against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member Nehal Hashmi and Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry.