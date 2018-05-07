Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 07, 2018

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa receives briefing at Corps HQ Karachi. Photo: ISPR

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the role of Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement authorities in bringing back peace in the metropolis during his visit to the Corps Headquarters Karachi on Monday, informed ISPR.

The army’s media wing said that the COAS received briefing over the security situation in the entire province.

General Bajwa lauded efforts being put by the security institution in reviving economic activities in Karachi.

The operation against criminal elements in Pakistan’s commercial hub was initiated back in September 2013 after the federal cabinet empowered Rangers to lead a targeted advance with the support of police. Since then Rangers have extended their powers every few months when they expire.

Karachi Operation - 'World’s best-targeted operation'

 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called Karachi Operation, as 'world’s best-targeted operation'. 

Murad said that under the National Action Plan in the province, 1,028,218 criminals were caught while 1,258 were killed.

“The Karachi operation would not have been a success without the support of the citizens,” said the chief minister Sindh.

