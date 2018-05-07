PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing an international investment conference at a local hotel-APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday assured prospective investors that their investment will be secure and generate a higher return in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing an international investment conference in the capital, the prime minister said foreign investors can enjoy Pakistan’s business-friendly policies, incentives, ease of doing business, and a vast consumer base.

Improved infrastructure and connectivity makes Pakistan an attractive investment destination, the PM added.

Giving examples of many companies which invested in Pakistan, PM Abbasi said none of them suffered any losses and encouraged conference participants to bring their investment here.

The prime minister said in the past investors had security concerns but these have also been taken care of because of an effective war against terror.



The prime minister said the country faced serious challenges when the incumbent government assumed power in 2013 and that most of them have successfully been addressed. Power outages will also soon be done away with, with the country poised for surplus electricity by 2025.

He also said the government is now planning to reduce the cost of power.

He said gas shortages have also been addressed through import of LNG.