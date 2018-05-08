PPP called, attacked us with help of Lyari gang war suspects: PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior vice president for Central region alleged Monday night that members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) opened direct fire on their camp here in the city's Hakeem Saeed Ground, Geo News reported.



While speaking to journalists, PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi claimed that the PPP pelted their party workers with stones and that Najmi Alam, who he asserted was intoxicated, had called 70 or 80 suspects of the infamous Lyari gang war.



"Najmi Alam, who was intoxicated, had brought Akram Tunari roam around, pointing pistols at people," he said.

"Saeed Ghani and an intoxicated Najmi Alam created this dispute here. We went to have tea and they attacked the camp during our absence!"



Zaidi further stressed that he kept asking his party workers to stand back during the confrontation so as to not exacerbate the deteriorating law and order situation.

"Our workers' motorcycles and cars were burnt," he noted.

The PTI leader also said that his party's female workers were sitting in the camp when the confrontation commenced.

"We are a peaceful party. The colour red means the colour of rose to us," he said.

"We salute the Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi."