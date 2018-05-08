Flight carrying people returning from Umrah held in Karachi over bad weather

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying people who had performed Umrah and returning from Jeddah was held at the Jinnah International Airport owing to worsening weather conditions, Geo News reported.

Flight PK-536, which was set to depart at 5 PM Sunday evening from Karachi to Sukkur after a transit, is now scheduled to take off at 7 AM on Tuesday, a PIA spokesperson said.

Passengers had been called to the airport at 2 PM but were informed of their flight being postponed nearly four hours later.

The passengers — 50 in total — were stranded at the airport earlier but their stay was then facilitated at a hotel nearby for the night.

