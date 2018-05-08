CM Sindh takes notice of PTI, PPP clashes in Karachi

KARACHI: The chief minister of Sindh took notice of the Monday night clashes between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Geo News reported.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh's Chief Minister, said the PPP had requested permission to hold a rally in the Hakeem Saeed ground in the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality.

"It was not okay for the PTI to forcefully occupy the Hakeem Saeed ground to conduct their politics," Shah said.



"We have not stopped anyone from holding rallies," he added.

Shah noted that this was a conspiracy to consciously worsen the law and order situation of Karachi.

"We will not allow politics being conducted through fighting or denting the city's peace," he stressed.