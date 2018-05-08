PTI had not obtained permission for rally, says Governor Sindh

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said Monday night the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had not obtained permission to hold a rally in the metropolis' Hakeem Saeed ground but that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had.

"We had made Karachi peaceful with the help of police and Rangers," he noted, referring to how Monday night's events could dent the efforts to maintain and improve law and order situation.

"We shall see, as per the law, which [of the two parties] requested permission first," he went on to say, adding that there was no question of whether obtaining an approval from the local administration was obligatory or not.

Zubair also said that everyone around the nation watched how workers of both parties fought each other. "Both parties are to be held accountable," he added.

"The PPP leaders should go to the ground to control the situation."

