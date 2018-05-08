Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

No way anyone would be allowed to disrupt Karachi's law and order: Sohail Siyal

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 08, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal underscored Monday night that there was no way anyone would be allowed to disrupt the City of Lights' peaceful law and order situation.

While speaking to media here after a violent clash between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Siyal noted that peace had been restored in Karachi after a lot of efforts and challenges.

"It is absolutely necessary to obtain approval from the administration to hold a rally" anywhere in the city, he stressed, adding that he was constantly in touch with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for District East.

"The moment the confrontation started, one DSP (deputy superintendent of police) and two SHOs (station house officers) were at the scene of the fight," he noted.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Training plane crashes in Lahore

Training plane crashes in Lahore

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Updated an hour ago
NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

 Updated an hour ago
PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

 Updated an hour ago
Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Updated 4 hours ago
PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM