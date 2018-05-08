No way anyone would be allowed to disrupt Karachi's law and order: Sohail Siyal

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal underscored Monday night that there was no way anyone would be allowed to disrupt the City of Lights' peaceful law and order situation.

While speaking to media here after a violent clash between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Siyal noted that peace had been restored in Karachi after a lot of efforts and challenges.

"It is absolutely necessary to obtain approval from the administration to hold a rally" anywhere in the city, he stressed, adding that he was constantly in touch with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for District East.

"The moment the confrontation started, one DSP (deputy superintendent of police) and two SHOs (station house officers) were at the scene of the fight," he noted.