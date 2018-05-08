Mob of angry party workers damage Karachi's Aziz Bhatti police station

KARACHI: A mob of angry people, mainly comprising political parties' workers, lay damage to the Aziz Bhatti police station here on the city's University Road as leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) arrived to file their cases.



The mob smashed the windows of the police station's reporting room.



The PTI and PPP representatives reached the Aziz Bhatti police station in order to file respective first information reports pertaining to the violence observed in the metropolis earlier in the night over a venue dispute for the parties' rallies on May 12.

However, they were only able to submit requests to register the FIRs as authorities highlighted that they will be filed only after an investigation into the horrific law and order situation was completed.