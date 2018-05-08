Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Mob of angry party workers damage Karachi's Aziz Bhatti police station

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 08, 2018

KARACHI: A mob of angry people, mainly comprising political parties' workers, lay damage to the Aziz Bhatti police station here on the city's University Road as leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) arrived to file their cases.

The mob smashed the windows of the police station's reporting room.

The PTI and PPP representatives reached the Aziz Bhatti police station in order to file respective first information reports pertaining to the violence observed in the metropolis earlier in the night over a venue dispute for the parties' rallies on May 12.

However, they were only able to submit requests to register the FIRs as authorities highlighted that they will be filed only after an investigation into the horrific law and order situation was completed.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Training plane crashes in Lahore

Training plane crashes in Lahore

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Updated an hour ago
NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

 Updated an hour ago
PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

 Updated an hour ago
Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

Updated 4 hours ago
PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM