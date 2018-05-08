Training plane crashes in Lahore

A training plane crashed in Lahore Tuesday afternoon, Geo News reported. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: A training plane crashed in Lahore Tuesday afternoon, Geo News reported.

The rescue teams and fire brigade have reached the site and currently engaging in rescue efforts.

According to rescue sources, the two pilots who were flying the plane have sustained minor injuries.

According to an eye witness, the plane crashed after catching fire.

Eyewitnesses also remarked that the plane had flown from Walton Airport.

Further investigation revealed that the aircraft was a Rans S6-ESD-XL Coyote II a Kit and Light Sport Aircraft. The single engine, wooden-propellor was manufactured in 1997 and was registered in London. In 2012 the aircraft was registered in Pakistan.