Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
AFP

Australia scrap day-night Test after India refusal

By
AFP

Tuesday May 08, 2018

Australia have played four day-night Tests since 2015, three of them in Adelaide, winning all of them. Photo:AFP

SYDNEY: Australia have been forced to scrap a day-night Test and will hold the game in normal hours instead after India refused to play, cricket officials said Tuesday.

Cricket Australia had pencilled in the December 6-10 Test in Adelaide as a pink-ball match but India baulked at playing under floodlights.

"We can confirm that we have received advice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it is not prepared to participate in a proposed day-night Test in Adelaide this summer," CA chief James Sutherland said in a statement.

"As a result, we can now confirm this Test match will be a day format."

CA believes day-night Test cricket is a more television-friendly format and perhaps the only way to save the five-day version of the game following the rise of the quickfire Twenty20 format.

But India, who are the world´s top-ranked team, said they didn´t want to play their first day-night Test during such a high-profile series.

"Yes, it´s pretty clear that we are not playing a day-night Test in Australia, no doubt about it," BCCI administrator Vinod Rai told AFP earlier this month.

The Australians have played four day-night Tests since 2015, three of them in Adelaide, winning all of them.

India have not yet played a pink-ball Test and would be reluctant to give the hosts any advantage as they seek a first Test series win in Australia.

"I think everyone in world cricket knows that, to be frank, I think (India) want to come out here and beat us," Sutherland told Australia´s SEN Radio in early May.

Sutherland said Australia would still play a day-night Test against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in January.

"We are committed to hosting at least one day-night Test each home summer as part of our continued focus to grow Test cricket," he said.

Comments

More From Sports:

Red Sox, Yankees to play MLB games at London Stadium in 2019

Red Sox, Yankees to play MLB games at London Stadium in 2019

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rahane to lead India against Afghanistan in Kohli’s absence

Rahane to lead India against Afghanistan in Kohli’s absence

 Updated 5 hours ago
Alex Ferguson 'showing signs of recovery' after haemorrhage

Alex Ferguson 'showing signs of recovery' after haemorrhage

 Updated 6 hours ago
Paine to captain Australia's ODI team in England

Paine to captain Australia's ODI team in England

 Updated 6 hours ago
Mushtaq Ahmed appointed West Indies bowling coach

Mushtaq Ahmed appointed West Indies bowling coach

 Updated 9 hours ago
COAS writes to PCB chairman appreciating PSL, WI matches in Pakistan

COAS writes to PCB chairman appreciating PSL, WI matches in Pakistan

 Updated 10 hours ago
Spanish veteran Casillas wants to carry on

Spanish veteran Casillas wants to carry on

 Updated yesterday
Shadab, Shafiq guide Pakistan to 9-wicket win over Northamptonshire

Shadab, Shafiq guide Pakistan to 9-wicket win over Northamptonshire

 Updated yesterday
Manchester United thank outpouring of support for Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United thank outpouring of support for Sir Alex Ferguson

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM