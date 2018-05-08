Hakeem Saeed Ground riot: Policemen engaged in aerial firing arrested

KARACHI: Two police personnel were arrested for firing aerial shots at the Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi on Monday night.

Workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had come face to face on Monday night at Hakeen Saeed Ground — the venue where both parties have planned rallies on May 12. Party workers had pelted stones and resorted to aerial firing. Violence had ensued in the area following the incident.

An initial police report that had said police officials had fired shots from their official weapons was confirmed after a video footage of the incident surfaced on Tuesday.

Constables Nadeem and Arif could be seen standing near the University Road outside the Hakeem Saeed Ground, firing aerial shots. Both officials fired 33 rounds in total, a spokesperson of the police informed Geo News.



According to the police report, the two policemen were part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Zaidi's security detail.

Zaidi later confirmed that his police guards had engaged in aerial firing, however, he said it was done to protect him from the enraged mob.



Case lodged

A case was lodged today (Tuesday) against violence by workers of PTI and PPP in Karachi.



As many as 700 workers of both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were named in the case which includes clauses of riots and acts of vandalism, said a spokesperson of the police.