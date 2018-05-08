Nation will not be deceived by Imran's lies, says Shehbaz

CHAKWAL: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, taking a direct jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Tuesday, said the nation will not be deceived by Imran Khan’s lies.



Addressing a ceremony at District Headquarters Hospital Chakwal, Shehbaz highlighted the government’s investment in the improvement of the country’s health sector.

“How many new hospitals did Imran Khan build in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?” the chief minister questioned, adding that the PTI chief is “lying day and night” and that the people will not be deceived anymore.

All Imran Khan has done is dharnas and lockdowns, Shehbaz criticised, adding that it was because of the PTI chief that the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was delayed.

The PML-N president shared that the Punjab government has provided CT scan machines in hospitals. Modern equipment imported from England is being installed in hospitals across the province, he added.

He further urged the people to work collectively for prosperity of the country.